Elice Jackman
Elice Marie (Cook) Jackman, 46, of High Street, Keene, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, with her family at her side following a long, hard fight with cancer.
Elice was born in Claremont on Jan. 1, 1973, and was a graduate of Fall Mountain Regional High School.
She loved Christmas, dragonflies, sunflowers, gardening, her dog Jake, yard sales, and spending time with her grandkids. Elice was loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed.
She leaves behind her long-time friend and husband of 13 years, Barry Jackman; her parents, Dave and Joyce Cook of Langdon; a brother, Travis Cook of British Columbia, Canada; a daughter, Destiny (DJ) Nebelshi of Alstead; children, Chris Jackman and his wife, Jaimie, of Charlestown, Patrick Jackman and his wife, Hailey, of Newport, and Misty O’Brien of Connecticut; and nine grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Elice’s life at her home on July 14 at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.