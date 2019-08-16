Elbridge F. Bellows
Elbridge F. Bellows, 84 of Langdon passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
He was born in Bellows Falls on May 8, 1935, the son of Floyd and Beatrice (Thorne) Bellows. He grew up in Alstead and graduated from Vilas High School in 1953.
Elbridge served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957 and was stationed for one year in Thule, Greenland. He was very proud to have served his country and encouraged others to do so as well.
His favorite hobby was farming and he always enjoyed his animals, especially his pair of Percheron draft horses. Elbridge also grew many vegetable gardens for canning. As time moved on and he could no longer farm and garden, you would see him out mowing his many acres of beautiful lawn or driving his tractor to gather wood for the winter. He loved providing for his family.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lorraine (Austin) Bellows of Langdon; two sons, Todd Bellows and his wife, Lorraine, of Surry; John Zabielski and his wife, Martha, of Charlestown; three daughters, Leann (Zabielski) Gillitzer and her husband, Dale, of North Pole, Alaska; Wendy Bellows of Keene; and Heidi (Bellows) Exel and her husband, Steve, of Langdon; nine grandchildren, Kyle, Katie, Kelly, Ryan, Justin, Jessica, Hannah, Hope and Holly; four great-grandchildren, Cedar, Salcha, Reece and Grace. Survivors also include his sister Ellen Torressen and her husband, Jim, of Oriental, N.C., and Judy Hodgeman of Weathersfield, Vt.
He was predeceased by his parents and one brother Milton Bellows.
The family would like to say a special thank you to friends, neighbors and loved ones for all their love, support and encouragement, Dr. Larocca’s office and staff at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Walpole office, Maplewood Nursing Home second floor staff and PT, along with the wonderful and compassionate staff of Hospice at HCS.
There will be a graveside service at the Lower Cemetery in Langdon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mr. Bellows’ name to Hospice at HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene, NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org) or Maplewood Nursing Home Activities Fund, 201 River Road, Westmoreland, NH 03467.
