Elaine T. Willson
Elaine T. (Duvarney) Willson, 82, a longtime resident of Surry, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home surrounded by the love and support of her family.
She was born in Winchendon, Mass., on May 29, 1937, the daughter of Mildred (Blondin) and Richard Duvarney. Elaine grew up in Winchendon and attended school there.
On May 29, 1958, at the age of 21 she married the love of her life. The couple moved to Surry, where they built a life and family together.
In her early years of marriage, she was a homemaker raising her four children. When her children were older and attending school, Elaine became an LNA. Several years later, Elaine went to work at Schleicher and Schuell, where she was an Assistant Supervisor until she retired in 1999.
Upon retiring, she and her husband traveled across the country in a motorhome, visiting many National Parks and other places of interest. Elaine loved to travel, and they spent winters in Florida and their summers in New Hampshire. Elaine also loved camping and boating, but her greatest love was that of family.
Elaine is survived by: her husband, Carroll Willson, of Surry; a son, Rick Willson, of Surry; two daughters: Karen Britton of Keene; and Darlene Willson Davies of Agawam, Mass.
In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren: Angela O’Reilly and her fiance, Mike Rice, of Swanzey; Brianna (Abare) Laroe of Westminster, Vt.; Brandi (Abare) Whittier and her husband, Joseph Dylan, of Swanzey; Kassandra Willson of Keene; Kyle Willson of Keene; Alex Davies of Ludlow, Mass.; and eight great-grandchildren.
Elaine is also survived by two sisters: Collette Racine of Troy; Jackie Lefebre of Winchendon, Mass.; and extended family and friends.
Elaine is predeceased by her daughter, Susan Willson, who passed away in August 1996. Elaine is also predeceased by two brothers and a sister.
In keeping with Elaine’s wishes there will be no services. However, a Celebration of Life will be planned for later this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.