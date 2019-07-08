Elaine Schierioth
Elaine Schierioth was born in June 1936, in Norwood, Mass., daughter of Orvil Hough and Marion Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman K. Schierioth, in 2001. She is the loving mother of her three daughters, Anna Schierioth of Fitzwilliam, Andrea Thackston of Troy and Stephanie Schierioth of Marlborough; a proud grandmother of Zaza Shamsedin of Keene, Annie Thackston of Northfield, Mass., Richard Thackston of Troy and preceded in death by Elaine M. Thackston; great-grandmother of Ellie Williams of Keene; and sister to Evan and Elden Hough of Norwood, Mass.
Elaine was a very vivacious person, described as direct at times and very willing to offer others advice or help when the need arose.
After graduating high school, she eventually ventured to New York City, where she met her future husband Herman. Together they moved first to Troy and then to Keene, and in 1964 started HKS Associates, REALTORS. Elaine worked in real estate with her husband for more than 50 years and was involved with numerous people throughout the Monadnock Region.
In retirement she enjoyed telling past stories and reliving the high points of her life. She enjoyed sunny days by driving around in her baby-blue Volkswagen convertible and winters in Florida.
Honoring her wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services beyond a graveside service on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery off of Route 12, Troy. A reception will be held following the service.
For those who wish, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the St. James Church, 44 West St., Keene, N.H. 03431, where both Elaine and her late husband attended.
Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Keene is handling arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
