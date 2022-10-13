Elaine P. Kirby, R.N., M.S., C.N.A., 85, of Alstead, passed away with family by her side on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
Elaine was born to the late Charles and Leone (Jarvis) Kirby on July 5, 1937, in Providence, R.I.
Elaine followed in her mother’s footsteps in becoming a nurse. She received a B.S. in Nursing from Salem State College and an M.S. in Nursing Administration from Boston University. She was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honors Society of Nursing. Elaine began her nursing career in 1958 as a pediatric nurse at Boston City Hospital, and through subsequent education and experience, she advanced to the position of Director of Nursing at Boston City Hospital and later at Worcester City Hospital. She then assumed the role of Associate Executive Director for Patient Care Services at Tewksbury Hospital; she retired with a celebration of her career in 1997.
After retirement, Elaine moved to New Hampshire to live near her sister and brother-in-law. She ushered at the Colonial Theater in Keene and was an active member and treasurer of St. Peter Parish’s Altar Rosary Society.
Elaine, “Auntie Lanie,” will be remembered as the family photographer/videographer, knitter, thoughtful giver of gifts, and as a beacon of love and support. She enjoyed being out in her yard, feeding the birds and tending to her roses and other flowers. Elaine liked to spend her time traveling with family and friends, watching Notre Dame and Patriots football, golfing, reading, caring for her pets and dining out with her friends. Elaine will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leone (Jarvis) Kirby; and by her brothers, Thomas Kirby and Robert Kirby.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Joseph Cartwright; her sisters-in-law, Alice Kirby (wife of the late Thomas Kirby) and Nancy Kirby (wife of the late Robert Kirby); and her nieces and nephews: Lora Lee and Paul Sarza, Bret and Kristin Cartwright, Natalie Cartwright and Allan Serrano, Emily Cartwright and Mark Harvey, Ian Cartwright, Maria Kirby, Gretchen Kirby, Jennifer and David Macek, Joseph and Christine Kirby, Ira and Andrea Kirby, Robert Kirby, Jr., Mary Lee Kirby, and their children.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, followed by a luncheon at the parish. Burial service will be held at 2 p.m. at King’s Memorial Cemetery, Fletcher Drive, Tyngsboro, Mass.
Flowers may be sent to Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101; or donations in Elaine’s name may be made to River Valley Animal Protection League in Charlestown.