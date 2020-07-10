Elaine M. Toegel
Elaine M. Toegel, 82, a longtime resident of Surry, went home to the Lord on Monday morning, July 6, 2020, at the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, after a lengthy illness.
She was born in Newark, N.J., on Feb. 12, 1938, to Heinrich and Muriel (Trier) Goss. She grew up in Metuchen, N.J., and was a 1956 graduate of Metuchen High School.
She married Alan R. Toegel on July 9, 1960, in a ceremony in Metuchen, and they started their family, living there, until a move to New Hampshire in 1968.
While in New Jersey, she worked for the New Jersey Telephone Company for nearly 10 years. She then took time out of the workforce to become a stay-at-home mom. After moving to Surry, and with the children growing up, she worked at the Surry Reed Free Library. She then became the secretary at Sturtevant Chapel in Keene for five years. After that, she became an administrative assistant at Peerless Insurance in Keene until her retirement in 1995. She also worked with her husband doing freelance phone installation and maintenance for over 10 years.
Elaine was a dedicated wife and mother. Her family remembers her as supportive, protective and very determined. She was a private person who loved her family and she loved her Lord and Savior!
When Elaine had time to herself, she enjoyed reading a variety of books, including historical and historical fiction books. In her later years, Elaine enjoyed researching her family genealogy and was quick to share with others what she had learned.
Elaine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alan R. Toegel, of Surry; a daughter, Abigail Toegel, of Keene; her sons: Dan Toegel and his wife, Martha, of Richmond; and Steve Toegel and his wife, Crystal, of Swanzey; three granddaughters: Danielle McBreairty and her husband, Andre, of Keene; Stephanie Francis and her husband, Brad, of Loveland, Colo.; and Anna Weigle and her husband, David, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and four great-grandchildren: Victoria, Aiden and Tessa McBreairty of Keene; and Sam Francis of Loveland, Colo.
There are no public calling hours. A memorial celebration of Elaine’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being provided by Cournoyer Funeral Home of Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine M. Toegel’s name to the Monadnock Covenant Church, Benevolent Fund, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene NH 03431.
