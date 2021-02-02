Elaine M. Michelson, 68, of Fitzwilliam, passed away on Jan. 25, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born on April 15, 1952, in Keene, daughter of the late James Newton and Ruth Keating. She grew up in Keene and attended area schools.
On Aug. 1, 1970, Elaine eloped with the love of her life, Wayne H. Michelson. Elaine had been a homemaker for many years, caring for her family and home that she and Wayne so dearly loved. After her children had grown up, she had been employed by The Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy. Elaine enjoyed family vacations throughout New England, viewing wildlife and the countryside. At home she cared tenderly to her plants — both in the house and in her flower gardens. She found much pleasure in raising her 16 chickens, rooster, dogs and cats throughout the years. As an avid photographer, Elaine loved to build scrapbooks which catalogued her fondest memories with her family and pets.
Elaine leaves behind her loving husband of over 50 years, Wayne H. Michelson of Fitzwilliam; her children: Ann M. Michelson of Jaffrey; Veronica R. Young and her husband, William, of Stafford, Va.; and Ben S. Michelson and his wife, Stephanee, of Arlington, Va.; her grandchildren: Damion, Ethan and Cameron; her half-brother, Jim Newton, of Swanzey; her brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl Michelson of Fitzwilliam; Priscilla Rosin of Troy; Mary Goodnow and her husband, Ronnie, of Fitzwilliam; and Pamela Michelson of Troy; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Peggy Newton; and her brother and sister-in-law, Walter Michelson and Diana Michelson.
In keeping with Elaine’s wishes, a private time of remembrance will be held with immediate family. Elaine’s family would like to thank those who assisted, and the first-responders. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine M. Michelson’s name to the Fitzwilliam Town Fire Department, 6 Church St., Fitzwilliam NH 03447. DiLuzio, Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Elaine, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.
