Elaine E. Ellis
On Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, Elaine E. (Lawrence) Ellis, 68, a resident of Winchester, passed away at her home following a period of declining health.
She was born June 25, 1951, in Boston, the daughter of Ernest and Barbara (Coombs) Lawrence. Elaine earned her MBA from Franklin Pierce University. For many years she worked for the National Grange Insurance Company as well as the Peerless Insurance Company.
Elaine was a very outgoing person who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed working in her flower gardens and was always happy to see the birds that would visit her yard, especially the cardinals and finches. Elaine also enjoyed shopping and had a wonderful sense of style.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy “Jim” Ellis; her son, Jay Ellis; her sister, April Lawrence; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Route 12, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Monadnock Regional High School Scholarship Fund, 580 Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey 03446. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.