Eiberta E. “Sis” Corsale, of Water Street, Keene, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the American House.
She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of James and Doris Huntoon Shaughnessy. She attended school in North Walpole and was a 1954 graduate of Bellows Falls High School. She worked for New England Telephone for many years.
On Dec. 18, 1974, in Keene, she married Joseph Corsale, who died April 2, 2004. Sis is survived by Gerald Shaughnessy, of Alfred, Fla.; a sister, Margaret Omholt, of Little Rock, Ark.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a longtime resident of Claremont and a communicant at St. Mary’s Church in Claremont. Sis was an avid sports fan.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, Bellows Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.