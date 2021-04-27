Edwina L. (Carlisle) Cummings, 73, of Swanzey, passed away on April 25, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
