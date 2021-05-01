Edwina L. Cummings

Edwina L. (Carlisle) Cummings, 73, of Swanzey, and formerly of Forestdale, Mass., and Zachary, La., died on Sunday, April 25, 2021. She passed peacefully in the familiar surroundings of her home with the love of family near.
Edwina was born the daughter of the late Ruth (Newport) and Robert Carlisle on Aug. 30, 1947, in Uruguay, South America. She was educated there and graduated from the Crandon Institute in Montevideo, Uruguay, in 1964. Edwina went on to study elementary education at Clark College and then finished with a bachelor of arts in education from the Mississippi University for Women in 1969.
Following graduation, Edwina spent several years teaching elementary Native American students on reservations in Arizona and New Mexico.
On July 21, 1984, she exchanged marriage vows with Larry R. Cummings in a simple service in Zachary, La.
She was last employed by the Hyannis School District in Hyannis, Mass., as a Spanish teacher before her retirement in 2004.
Edwina enjoyed life and she could be found working in her garden, listening to music or reading a good book. She was a compassionate friend and loved to share God’s love with others.
Edwina is survived by her husband, Larry, of Swanzey; her daughters: Maria E. Ettner and her husband, Jimmy, of Denham Springs, La.; and Keturah A. Cummings of Berlin, Germany; her stepdaughters: Tiffany L. Fontenot of Denham Springs, La.; and Stacy L. Dotson of Ruston, La. Her siblings include: Robert Carlisle of Vancleave, Miss.; Betty Carlisle of Brewerton, N.Y.; Jean Carlisle of Ocean Springs, Miss.; David Carlisle and his wife, Wendy, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Nelly Carlisle and her husband, William Van Auken, of Jackson Heights, N.Y.; Arthur Carlisle and his wife, Jennifer, of Ocean Springs, Miss.; and Jason Carlisle and his wife, Susan, of Richmond, Va. Edwina is also survived by 11 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Edwina’s wishes, there are no local services. Burial will take place later in Wesson, Miss. Donations can be made in memory of Edwina L. Cummings to: Keene Community Kitchen, 37 Mechanic St., Keene NH 03431
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
