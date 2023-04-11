Edwin R. Swanson Sr. was born May 31, 1949, in Hinsdale, to Edwin R.W. Swanson and Marcia Stanclift. Ed worked at Frank W. Whitcomb construction in Walpole for 42 years, retiring as shop foreman in 2011. Ed’s favorite hobby was restoring classic cars, but he was truly a jack of all trades and could fix anything, a talent he freely shared with anyone who was ever in need of help.
Ed is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda L. Swanson; his son, Edwin R. Swanson Jr.; and two grandchildren, Jamie Lee and Loomis. He is also survived by his siblings: Beverly, Carole (Sammy), Geraldine, Marcia (Marty), Donna, Evelyn (Mike), James (Gail) and Bertha; his mother-in-law, Etta; his sister-in-law, Christy; and his nieces and nephews: Lora, Ryan, Victoria, James, Timothy, Mathew, Danny, Rebecca, Sherri, Carl, Walter, Christine, Connie, Tammy, Michael, Leighton, Courtney, Brian, Shawn, Kerri, Keith, Patricia, Karen, Terri, Tammy, Beth, Sheila, Kim and Heidi.
Ed is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Carl; and a sister, Judy.
The family would like to thank Erica, Rick, Tammy and Bobby of HCS for all the help they provided.
All services will be private and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).