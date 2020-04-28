Edwin J. Carey
Edwin J. Carey, 97 of Keene, passed away on April 24, 2020, after a period of declining health.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1922, in Springfield, Mass., the son of Martin and Anna (Hadden) Carey. He graduated from Cathedral High School with the class of 1940.
Following graduation, Edwin became employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft before joining the U.S. Army in 1943. He was honorably discharged in 1946, having received a Purple Heart among many other notable accomplishments.
On May 18, 1946, Edwin married Edith R. Cuneo. They had celebrated 71 years of marriage before her passing in 2017.
Upon returning home as a World War II veteran, Edwin resided in Springfield, Mass., and worked for Pratt and Whitney, where he dedicated himself to a career as a machinist until his retirement. After retirement, he and Edith moved to Fitzwilliam, where they built their beautiful homestead. Edwin volunteered at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene in the mail room for 23 years.
Edwin was a faithful communicant of St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene. He was a member of the Little Monadnock VFW and Keene Elk’s Lodge No. 927. He always enjoyed “do-it-yourself” projects around the home. Loyal and loving, he cherished times spent with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren — especially family reunions held at the Inn at East Hill Farm. He and Edith enjoyed winters together in the Sarasota, Fla., area, as well as many other travel adventures.
Edwin will be greatly missed by his daughter, Maryann Lewantowicz, and her husband, Stan, of Beavercreek, Ohio; his son, John Carey, and his wife, Kathy, of Wrentham, Mass.; five grandsons: Michael Lewantowicz and his wife, Noelle, of Louisville, Ky.; Rev. Shawn Carey of Braintree, Mass; Jason Lewantowicz of Asheville, N.C.; Brian Carey and his wife, Darcey, of Stow, Mass.; and Eric Lewantowicz of Columbus, Ohio; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Edith Carey; a son, William Carey, in 2009; and a brother, Francis Carey.
Services to be held at St. Margaret Mary Church in Keene, with burial at the Massachusetts Veteran’s Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass., will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edwin’s memory may be made to Clarke School for Hearing and Speech, 45 Round Hill Road, Northampton MA 01060; or to the Deaf Apostolate of the Archdiocese of Boston, 66 Brooks Road, Braintree MA 02184.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.