Edwin George Mattson peacefully entered his eternal rest after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1940, and raised on Bowkerville Road in Fitzwilliam. He graduated from Troy High School in 1958 and attended Keene State College. He had his own concrete and stone masonry business and then worked many years for Tommila Brothers Lumber.
He and his wife, Shirley, recently celebrated 61 years of marriage. Ed displayed “SISU” throughout his life and was proud of his Finnish heritage. Many have enjoyed his custom-built sauna that includes varieties of lumber he had collected over the years.
Anyone who met Ed would say that his profound faith in Jesus Christ made him the exceptional man, husband, father and friend that he was.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sister, Priscilla Keurulainen, of Dedham, Mass.; his four children: Liisa and Jim Tino of Santiago, Chile; Leila and Mark Luopa of Fitzwilliam; Loreen Mattson of St. Louis; and Luke Mattson of Detroit; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlborough St., Keene. A celebration of life will take place at Christ Lutheran Church, 4 Fitzwilliam Road, Troy on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of Christ Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 189, Troy NH 03465.