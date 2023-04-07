Edwin E. Ridley Jr., 88, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, passed away peacefully in his sleep after a period of declining health on April 3, 2023, at Alpine Healthcare Center in Keene.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1934, to the late Rua (Fifield) and Edwin Ridley Sr. in Swanzey. He graduated from Keene High School in 1952.
Edwin exchanged vows with Gertrude (Trudy) M. (Tatro) on Oct. 14, 1956, at the South Church in Winchester surrounded by friends and family. They were happily married for 66 years.
In his early years, he was a butcher for the A&P grocery store in Keene. Then he went to work at the C.L. Lane Company in Swanzey as a truck driver and woodworking specialist. Later on, Edwin was employed by White Mountain Freezer in Winchendon, Mass., as an instructor in turning wooden buckets. In his later years, he went to work at Hubbard Farms, where he got to know and became good friends with the chickens. Edwin’s other “job,” which he was proud to do, was being an East Swanzey volunteer fireman for more than 50 years. Retirement came at the age of 66.
He had many interests in his life. He was passionate about fishing — he would have fished 24/7 for trout, but the Fish and Game laws did not allow that. He enjoyed hunting with his sons and being out in the woods. Later on in life, he and Trudy ended up taking two trips to Alaska with their truck camper. He really enjoyed the fishing there as those fish were much larger than the ones here. They became seasonal residents at Pasture Campground for 20-plus years, where they made new friends. They really enjoyed their retirement years spending time and having fun at their camper.
Edwin is survived by his wife, Trudy. He is also survived by his two sons: Timothy and his wife, Terri, of Keene; and Edwin E. Ridley III and his fiancé, Diane LaBrie, of Fitzwilliam. Other family also includes his two granddaughters: Heidi Hurt of Swanzey; and Kristen and her husband, Josh Supry, of Chesterfield. Edwin was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Zoie Supry and Hudson Hurt. Family also includes a nephew, Fred Dingledy, his wife, Victoria, and their daughter, Lexi, of Virginia.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Bonnie Bauer; and his sister, Lorna Dingledy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or to the American Diabetes Association.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).