Edward Sylvester, 78, of Walpole, passed away on Nov. 11, 2022, at his home with his family with him.
Edward was born on Oct. 27, 1944, in Bellows Falls to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Sylvester. Ed graduated from Bellows Falls High School with the class of 1963 and then proudly served for four years in the U.S. Navy. Ed worked for Hubbard Farms, a Merck company, for more than 35 years.
He was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots and a longtime member of The American Legion. He enjoyed a good game of solitaire, had an affection for nice pens, was an immaculate bookkeeper, and loved to watch old Westerns and game shows.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan A. (Rogers) Sylvester, of Walpole; a son, Brad Sylvester, and his wife, Linda, of Strafford; a daughter, Vicky Riggio, and her husband, Drew, of Walpole; a son, Lance Sylvester, of Walpole; and a daughter, Sarah Bast, and her husband, Steven, of Littleton, Mass.; his grandchildren: Nicholas Sylvester; Griffin and Macie Bast; his sisters-in-law, Joyce Sylvester and Juanita Sylvester; and his brother-in-law, Richard Brown.
He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, William and David Sylvester; and his sister, Anne Brown.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Watkins Inn and Tavern, located at Hooper Golf Course.
Donations can be made to the hardworking and dedicated team at Walpole Fire and EMS, P.O. Box 162, Walpole NH 03608.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessy Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).