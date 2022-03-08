Edward Streeter

Edward C. Streeter, 71, died Feb. 18, 2022, at his home in Springfield, Vt., after several years of declining health.
Ed was born in Brattleboro on Jan. 3, 1951, to Russell and Lillian (Miller) Streeter. He was raised and educated in Hinsdale.
Ed worked as an electrician apprentice on the construction of the Vernon nuclear power plant, as a dive instructor, a rescue and recovery diver, as a divemaster/ship captain for four years in the Cayman Islands, as a construction superintendent in Florida and 10 years at Tambrands in Claremont. He was adventurous and curious and could tell many stories of his diving off the coasts of New Hampshire and Maine for lobsters and scallops, his experiences with leading diving tours and underwater photography when working in the Cayman Islands, and his travels to Bhutan, Kathmandu, Thailand and Central and South America.
During his retirement years, Ed enjoyed drawing, painting, stone carving, mushroom hunting and cooking, Scrabble games with his friends and working in his large blueberry/raspberry/fruit tree garden accompanied by his companion and beloved dog, Elle, who passed last December.
He is survived by his daughter, Heather (Streeter) Towle, her husband, Michael Towle, and grandchildren, Brody and Macie Towle, of Merrimack; his brother, Jon Streeter, and his wife, Toni; and his nephews: Gabriel Streeter and his wife, Catherine; and Ben Streeter and his wife, Elizabeth.
In accordance with Ed’s wishes there will be no formal ceremony. A gathering of relatives and friends will be planned for the summer. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.
