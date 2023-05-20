Edward R. Lamoureux Jr.

Edward R. “Ed” Lamoureux Jr. 70, of Londonderry, and a former longtime resident of Keene, passed away on May 12, 2023, at the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover following a brief illness.
His parents, Shirley (Daigle) and Edward Raymond Lamoureux Sr., welcomed their son into the world in July 25, 1952, in Keene. He grew up in Keene and was a 1971 graduate of Keene High School.
Ed worked for more than 28 years as a sales manager with Markem Corporation in Keene. As sales manager, Ed was twice awarded the Harold Milton Award for his achievement in sales at Markem. Following his retirement from Markem, he owned and operated the Fire House Sports Bar and Grill in Keene, with his daughter, Tammy, helping him at the bar.
Ed dedicated his life to the service of others, starting in June of 1974, joining the Deluge Hose Company of the Keene Fire Department, and was promoted to Captain on April 1, 1989. He retired from the department on Jan. 1, 1995. He was a Level 1 Firefighter Instructor and was awarded the City of Keene Life Saving Award.
When not serving his community or hard at work, Ed loved pro-stock racing, and was the owner of three cars, #3, #27 and #66, all part of the Lamoureux Racing Team. He enjoyed camping, and was looking forward to spending some wonderful times at the Old Stage Campground in Madbury — he had just purchased a new camper for placement on his seasonal site. It was Ed’s plans to season in North Ft. Myers, Fla., and in Madbury.
At the time of his death, Ed was working side-by-side with his son, Edward, as office manager at his business, ERL and Associates of Brattleboro.
Ed was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Keene Post #4.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife, Lucy Ann Marie (Richard) Lamoureux, to whom he was married on Oct. 22, 2022; his son, Edward R. Lamoureux III, and his wife, Melissa, of Brattleboro; his daughter, Tammy L. Lamoureux, of Burlington, N.C.; his grandchildren, Quetsy Santiago, Kaleb Trafton and Amanda Garsini; his great-grandchildren, Jayme Tucker, Joshua Tucker, Lana Nielson and Levi Trafton; his great-grandson, due in July; his sister, Linda Proulx, and her husband, Frank, of Swanzey; his brothers: Mark Lamoureux and his wife, Cheryl, of Keene; and Gary Lamoureux and his wife, Holly, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Denise Richard, of Orlando, Fla.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation and celebration of Ed’s life with fire department honors will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. A graveside service with fire department honors will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Lamoueux’s memory to the Keene Fire Fighters Relief Association, 31 Vernon St., Keene NH 03431.
To offer online condolences to the family, or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.