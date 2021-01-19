Edward R. “Pete” Boufford, 88, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Cheshire Medical Center, Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
