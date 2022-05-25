Edward Omer Chabot

On Saturday, May 21, 2022, Edward Omer “Joe” Chabot passed away from natural causes at the age of 96, with his son, Richard Hall, by his side.
Edward was born in Keene on April 3, 1926, the second of five children of Albert and Severina Chabot. He grew up in Keene and started his work life as a young boy selling hot dogs at his father’s stand near the “Old Rec Center” located on Wilson Pond. It was here that Edward took on the name of the stand he worked at — “Joe’s Stand.”
After graduating from Keene High School, he served for two years in the U.S. Navy during World War II on a light cruiser, the USS St. Paul, before being honorably discharged. He worked for five years at Kingsbury Machine Tool before taking a position as a letter carrier for the Keene Post Office, where he worked for 28 years. He enjoyed walking his routes with his large mailbag slung over his shoulder, and was a past President of the Keene Local National Association of Letter Carriers.
However, his passion was piano playing. It was a gift, really. The family always told the story about Joe’s older brother, Al, who, as a young boy, took piano lessons. Joe was too young, but would listen in. After Al finished his practicing, Joe would hop onto the piano stool and play away the very tune his brother had struggled with. (Note: his brother later switched to saxophone). He and about six other young men started their own band in high school, called the Jive Bombers. As an adult, he played with the Allan Kendall & Orchestra, formed his own Joe Chabot Combo, and always had a gig on Saturday nights, New Year’s Eves, and played at hundreds of weddings. Christmas Eve’s were often spent round the piano as Joe played happily all the old carols. If you could sing it, he could play it. He was also a Past President of the Local 634 Musicians Union. Besides his love of piano playing and listening to Big Band tunes, he loved playing golf, shooting pool and winning at card games.
He married Sylvia Bergevin Hall in 1954 and helped raise her two children as his own. After Sylvia’s death in 1999, he married Barbara Aldrich and moved to Walpole, where he continued playing cards, golf, his piano and organ. He was sociable and friendly with everyone. He had a soft, gentle nature and enjoyed a good time. Though he lived a relatively modest and simple life, travelling once to Europe and wintering a few years in Florida, he was always incredibly content with what life had given him, always saying over and over again in his later years, “I’ve been very, very fortunate.”
He is survived by his stepson, Richard E. Hall, and his wife, Jane; his grandchildren, Michael Koldeo, Christopher Koldeo and Matthew S. Hall; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his second wife’s children, including Jeff and Nina Aldrich, and Karen Clark.
Besides his wives, he is predeceased by his stepdaughter, Donna Hall Koledo; four siblings: Albert Chabot and his wife, Catherine; Marion Chabot; Gladys Chabot; and Rita C. Taraska and her husband, Tadeous; and his granddaughter, Tracy Hall Boyle.
Calling hours will be held at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene on Sunday, June 5, 2022, between the hours of 2 and 4 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Catholic Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Applewood Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, 8 Snow Road, Winchester NH 03470. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
