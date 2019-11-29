Edward M. Meyer
Edward M. Meyer, 84, of Chesterfield, passed quietly away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Westwood Center, Keene.
Edward graduated from Chaminade High School in Long Island, N.Y. He went to St. Michael’s College in Winooski, Vt., and to Notre Dame University for his master’s degree. He was in the Air Force and retired as a Captain in the reserve. Edward worked for companies SDC, Grumman, and Unisys over his career as a Systems Development Analyst. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, camping, skiing, reading and enjoyed his investment club. Above all, he cherished time spent with family and his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Meyer (Larson), married 60 years as of last week; sons: Michael Meyer; and Stephen Meyer and his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children; sister, Margaret and her husband, Al Cantanno, and family; sister, Kathleen Auro, and family; sister-in-law, Audrey Zeisner and family; brother-in-law, Charles Larson and wife, Adre, and family; plus many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at noon at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 47 Walnut St., Brattleboro. Burial will be held privately in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Keene, or to Chaminade High School. To view his online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information, please visit www.phaneuf.net
