Edward M. Fontaine

Edward “Rocky” M. Fontaine, 75, of Keene and a former longtime resident of Swanzey, died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Edward was born the son of the late Clara F. (Reed) and Edward Fontaine on Jan. 19, 1946, in Swanzey. He was educated locally and attended schools in Swanzey.
On March 31, 1984, he exchanged vows with Virginia “Ginger” H. Malone at the Swanzey Community House. They were married with family and friends in attendance. Sadly, Ginger passed on Nov. 5, 2018, after 34 years of marriage.
Rocky was fortunate enough to find love once again. On April 18, 2019, he met Tomasa “Tammy” D. LaFreniere, they fell in love, and became engaged that same year. Tammy never left his side during his illness.
He was employed by the City of Keene working in the Highway Department as a truck driver for 30 years until his retirement in 2017. Rocky wasn’t one to sit still. After retirement he stayed on with the City of Keene working with the Parks and Recreation Office doing seasonal work at the parks and cemeteries. Prior, he had worked at the C.L. Lane Construction Co. as a heavy equipment operator.
He enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR and the Western Channel (Cowboy movies). He was always up for a cookout with family and friends. Time was spent at Dunkin’ Donuts in North Swanzey with his “buds” laughing, poking fun and enjoying their time together. You could find Rocky watching the races at the Monadnock Speedway in warmer weather. In his younger years Rocky enjoyed playing softball in numerous leagues. He was dubbed the “Golden Arm” for his great pitching skills. He was a member of the American Legion in Keene, The Italian Club in Keene and the Sportsman’s Club in Fitzwilliam.
Mr. Fontaine is survived by his fiancée, Tomasa “Tammy” D. LaFreniere, of Keene; his children: Mark E. Fontaine and his wife, Laura, of Swanzey; and Brian K. Fontaine and his wife, Kimberly, of Marlborough; children from a combined marriage: Susan M. Sachetti and her partner, Scott Seymour, of Swanzey; Julie L. Sachetti and her partner, Rick Germana, of Swanzey; Donald T. Sachetti of Swanzey; and Robert A. Sachetti and his wife, Mel, of Swanzey; his siblings: Ronald “Chuck” Fontaine and his partner, Karen Herbert, of Swanzey; and Priscilla Purrington of Richmond; and his grandchildren: Rebecca, Linda, Kevin, Felicia, Dylan, Emma, Alicia, Sam, Casey, Nina and Dominic. In addition, he is survived by 10 great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Edward was predeceased by his wife, Virginia Fontaine; and his siblings: Donald Fontaine, Arlene Morin and Edna Miller.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private. There will be a celebration of his life on Dec. 19, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The American Legion, Court Street, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be sent in memory of Edward Fontaine to: Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care, c/o Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Drive, Lebanon NH 03756. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
