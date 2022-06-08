Edward Lee Harms, of Freeport, Fla., died May 7, 2022, after a courageous four-year battle with colon cancer.
He was born on Aug. 16, 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa, the the son of Paul and Leola (Ingersoll) Harms. After graduating in 1973 from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served his country for the next six years. He was stationed in Charleston, S.C., for two years, where he married Stephanie Matthei on Dec. 16, 1978. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1979 and entered into the nuclear power industry as an instructor. After several work-related moves the couple settled in New Hampshire in 1984, where they raised their family. He continued his career with Vermont Yankee as an instructor and later in the operations department.
After retiring from the industry in 2016, he and his wife, Stephanie, planned their retirement to Florida, where they would spend the rest of their days together. Ed loved volunteering for Keene Swamp Bats and the Colonial Theatre. He had many hobbies, including running local races with his family and coin collecting. Most recently he became active in the amateur radio community.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Stephanie (Matthei) Harms, of Freeport, Fla.; his children, Jessica and Edward Harms, of Keene; his sister, Judy, and her husband, Frank, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; his brother, David, and his wife, Cindy, of Tiffin, Iowa; and his brother, Pete Witkamp, and his wife, Gerie, of Hilversum, Netherlands. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and beloved friends. He was a loving son, husband, brother, father, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, friend and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Leola; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rita and George Matthei; and also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) because, in Ed’s words, “Because kids shouldn’t have to feel that way.”
A Celebration of Life, including military honors, will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Keene Country Club in Keene.
