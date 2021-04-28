Edward L. Bussieres, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021, at the Applewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winchester.
His parents, Samuel J. and Louise I. (Moran) Bussieres, welcomed their son into the world on Aug. 15, 1946, in Pittsfield. Edward attended St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and was a 1966 graduate of Keene High School. While in high school, he was a member of the football team. Following graduation, Edward enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War from Oct. 11, 1966, until March 21, 1969. Edward continued to serve his country in the Reserves until Sept. 13, 1972. Edward was a brick mason by trade, working for many years with area contractors and with Brick Stone Masons in Keene. When not hard at work, Edward was an avid golfer and a member of Bretwood Golf Course in Keene. He also enjoyed skiing. He was a member of the Greater Keene Area Men’s Softball League playing on the Washers Team. He loved to play cards, and looked forward to his monthly card games with his friends at his home. Edward was a member of the Italian Club and the Eagles Club.
He is survived by his brother, Raymond Bussieres, and his wife, Kathy, of Spring Hill, Tenn.; a niece, Vanessa Brant, of California; and his many friends in the area including his longtime friend, Raymond Poirier, of Troy. He was predeceased by a sister, Suzanne Wright.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, May 2, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. Burial with military honors in the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Bussieres’ memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka KS 66675-8516, or online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
