Edward K. Harger
Edward Kenyon “Ted” Harger, 87, of Westmoreland and formerly of Keene, passed away on Dec. 19, 2019, following a period of declining health.
He was welcomed to the world on July 4, 1932, in Bloomfield, Conn., the son of the late Phyllis (Fowler) and Kenyon Harger. There he attended area schools and graduated from high school. Following high school, Ted was drafted by the United States Army and served proudly for two years.
On Jan. 23, 1954, Ted married Jean Cooper Buchanan. The two raised their family of four children and celebrated many wonderful years together before her passing in 2009.
Ted worked for A-Copy for many years before starting his own copier company, Quality Copier Service. Work brought Ted and his family to relocate in New Hampshire in 1984. Ted enjoyed his work, and even after retirement, never truly retired.
From remodeling to creating things for his yard, Ted was a skilled craftsman in woodworking and upholstery. He was a real gardener and enjoyed feeding the birds and chipmunks that came to visit. He was a faithful bingo player and liked casino trips and traveling. Ted will be remembered for being a friendly and outgoing good-natured man with a sense of humor. He appreciated jokes and connecting with friends, new and old, over a cup of coffee.
Ted will be dearly missed by his children: Paul Harger and his wife, Peggy Wozniak, of Keene; Mark Harger of Enfield, Conn.; Scott Harger and his wife, Cheryl, of Ivoryton, Conn.; and Nancy Shea and her husband, Paul, of Enfield, Conn.; two grandchildren: Sierra Boulem and her husband, Matthew, of Valdosta, Ga.; and Leah Harger of Ivoryton, Conn.; three siblings: George Harger of Tucson, Ariz.; Doris Biella and her husband, Rick, of Newington, Conn.; and Audrey White of Marlboro, Conn.; as well as several nieces, nephews, and the kind and caring nursing staff at Maplewood Nursing Home.
He was predeceased by: his wife, Jean Harger; and sister, Jane Staib.
The family will privately hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Edward K. Harger’s name may be made to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
