Edward John Wilson Sr. passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2023.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1935, in Ashuelot to John E. and Victoria (Purkis) Wilson. He grew up in Ashuelot and Hinsdale, with the latter being where he spent most of his life. He married Priscilla Reed, who predeceased him in 2009. He was also predeceased by his brother, Albert, and his sister, Mary.
He spent his working years doing many things including television and radio repair and automotive repair. He also ran his own trash collection business for several years. In his spare time, he taught himself to play guitar and enjoyed playing it for family and friends and occasionally sitting in with the band at local clubs.
He has been a resident of Applewood Nursing Home in Winchester for the past several years where he enjoyed socializing with fellow residents and staff members.
He is survived by his son, Edward J. Wilson Jr. (Kelly), and his grandchildren, Kassandra (Kasey), Richard and Christopher Wilson. He is also survived by his niece, Linda Secord.
Visitation for Edward will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home in Brattleboro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Hinsdale. Burial will follow immediately afterwards at Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale.
