Edward J. Keating Jr., of Bayonet Point, Fla., born Oct. 5, 1932, in Keene to Edward and Edna, peacefully passed to our Heavenly Father on March 19, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Thora; his sister, Shirley Conway; his children: Katherine and her husband, Robert Sunn; Paul and his wife, Brenda; and Michael and his wife, Anne; his grandchildren: Christian, Andria Kitchner, Emma and Hunter; three great-grandchildren; and his daughter-in-law, Terri. His son, Edward III, preceded his death. Also preceding Ed were his sister, Loraine Croteau, and his brothers, James, Arthur, Richard and William.
Ed served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force. After retiring to Keene, the Keatings ran a popular eatery, The Red Roof Restaurant and Lounge, at Dillant Hopkins Airport in Swanzey. Ed was an excellent chef and enjoyed making bread of all kinds. He was also an avid coin collector and an outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and hunting. Retired life in Cape Carteret, N.C., was busy with service as a Knight of Columbus, and with Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Watch. Ed was a loving husband and father, and a kindly neighbor always ready to do for others and asking nothing in return. He is greatly missed.
Interment with Military Honors will be later this year at Saint Joseph’s Cemetery Keene. Donations may be made to a service organization of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.