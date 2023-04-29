Edward James “Jay” Eason was welcomed into this world on Aug. 12, 1946, by his parents, Edward J. Eason and Patricia (Hernandez) Eason, in Norwalk, Conn. He left this world on April 21, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with Myeloma Fibrosis.
Jay attended school in Westport, Conn., and graduated from Staples High School in 1964, where he was a track and cross-country athlete. He spent much of his spare time as a youth fishing on the Saugatuck River and exploring the nearby beaches and islands of Long Island Sound.
He and his late wife, Sharon Robb Eason, began dating in junior high school and married in June of 1968. They remained married for 39 years until her untimely death in 2007.
Jay graduated from the University of Virginia in 1968 with a degree in psychology. While attending UVA he was a member of student government and president of his fraternity, Pi Kappa Alpha. Upon graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and he and Sharon moved to Fort Sill, Okla., followed by Fort Bliss, Texas. He graduated from Officer Candidate School in Field Artillery Training and received his commission as a Lieutenant in Air Defense Artillery. While there, Jay met fellow officers Bryce Jewett and John Breslin, with whom he remained lifelong friends. He, Sharon and infant son, Michael, moved to Hahn, Germany, where Jay served at the Hahn Air Force Base. Jay was honorably discharged from the Army in 1971.
Upon returning to the United States, Jay began working for Humble Oil (Exxon) and then Medtronic. He and his family moved to Keene in 1974, where their second son, Robb, was born the following year. Jay and Sharon came to Keene to manage and then maintain a long ownership of Goodnow’s Department Store. They continued making this store a destination for shoppers until February 1993.
Throughout this time, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching his sons’ Little League and Babe Ruth teams. Jay’s career then turned to local banking when he became a vice president at Granite Bank from 1993 until the bank was sold in 2003. Once the bank was sold, he became President of the Monadnock United Way. Jay always felt that one needed to give back to the community which had provided so many opportunities to him and family. He had a long history of community service and involvement. These community involvements included long-term membership and President of the Downtown Merchants’ Association, President of the Greater Keene Chamber of Commerce, Chair of the Keene Property Association, member of the Monadnock United Way Board and General Campaign Chair. He was a member of the Indian Head National Bank Board of Trustees, Keene Rotary Club, Keene Planning Board, Keene Dental Health Board and the Keene Country Club, where he was an avid golfer. Jay also served 12 years on the various boards of Cheshire Medical Center, including as the Chair of the Medical Center Board of Trustees, Chair of the Cheshire Health Foundation and Chair of the Unified Health Alliance, which was the beginning of the hospital’s collaboration with Dartmouth Medical Center. Jay also volunteered service on the board of Prospect Hill Home and Hillside Village.
Jay took great pride in his immaculate weed-free lawns, his many flower gardens, potted plants and his lovely Spofford home. He enjoyed sharing his home and boat with friends and family. The birds were always his companions as he observed and fed them all year long, delighting especially in the hummingbirds’ antics. He loved running, golfing, walking and fishing.
Jay is survived by his two sons: Michael (wife, Jen) of Richmond, Va.; and Robb (wife, Louisa Dowal) of Belmont, Mass. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Brooks, Maxwell, Madeline and Kit Eason, with whom he loved spending time and watching their many sports events and activities. Among other survivors are his sister, Jane Eason, and brothers, David and Tony Eason; his sister-in-law, Patricia Townsend, and her husband, Charlie; his sister-in-law, Ceci Pierce; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his longtime friend and companion, Jeanna Hamblet; and his many friends.
Jay was predeceased by his parents; his late wife, Sharon; his sister, Mary Swett; and his brother-in-law, John Robb.
There will be an informal celebration of life on June 17, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keene Country Club.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to either of his favorite charities: Cheshire Health Foundation, Development Office, 580 Court St., Keene NH 03431; or Home Healthcare and Community Services (HCS), 312 Marlboro St. (P.O. Box 564), Keene NH 03431, where his late wife served on the board for many years.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is entrusted with Mr. Eason’s care. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.