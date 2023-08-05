Edward H. Sterling Sr., or “Papa Ed” as he was known by his grandchildren, passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of March 11, 2023, at his home in Keene with his daughter Cynthia by his side. He was diagnosed with multiple myeloma two weeks earlier and lived to be four days shy of his 85th birthday.
Edward was born on March 15, 1938, to William and Anne (Ables) Sterling of Wethersfield, Conn. He was the youngest of three siblings, surviving his sister, Barbara Anne Sterling, and his brother, William F. Sterling Jr. A thoughtful and creative young lad, he cherished the farmland he was raised on and the family he held close while always looking through the pastures towards the next horizon.
Edward always had a passion for drag racing and automotive restoration. After his graduation from Wethersfield High School, his attraction to restoring classic cars, custom detailing and supercharging engines led him to join the 43rd U.S. Army National Guard, Company 3, Fort Dix, N.J., where he trained as a mechanic.
He went on to study science and engineering at Hillyer College of the University of Hartford. During this time, he met his future wife, Donna Fricke, of West Hartford, Conn. They married, had two children, Edward Jr. and Cynthia, settled in West Hartford and fostered his niece and nephews, Cheri, George and Robert. Edward and Donna divorced in 1976.
Edward discovered that he not only had a propensity for engineering but he also had a talent for sales. He obtained his real estate license and was a valued agent at Buckley Realtors and T.R. Preston. Eventually, Edward combined his two passions, engineering and sales, when he discovered his fascination with the technologies involved in natural gas. He joined the commercial sales team at Connecticut Natural Gas in Hartford, where he quickly rose in the ranks and was admired by all of his colleagues. Around this time, Edward was introduced to the true love of his life, Ursula K. Jahn, a beautiful, kindhearted woman who shared the admiration of Edward’s intellectual and epicurean appetite. They combined their families and spent 40 years loving, living, traveling and watching their family grow.
Edward was passionate about fitness and nutrition. He enjoyed playing tennis, running — he even ran the Boston Marathon a few times — and was an active member of the Downtown Branch Hartford YMCA for four decades.
After his beloved Ursula passed away, Edward moved from Connecticut to New Hampshire with the support and encouragement of his loving daughter. He spent his final years in a beautifully quaint and lovely rural town where he could be close to his daughter, and found a new community of friends at the American House. Everyone loved Edward’s positive attitude and his sense of humor.
Edward is survived by his son, also by the name of Edward but better known as “Eddie,” along with Eddie’s wife, Sharron; his daughter Cynthia, better known as “Cindy”; and his grandchildren, Dylan, Holly, Duncan, Kelsey and Henry.
Three words that sum up Edward’s life: Happy, Healthy and Terrific.
There will be a ceremony celebrating Edward’s life on Saturday Aug. 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. in the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church Memorial Garden, 69 Washington St,, Keene, officiated by Rev. Michael F. Hall. A reception will follow in the KUUC Parish Hall at 2 p.m. Friends and associates of Edward and his family are welcome.
Gifts in Edward’s name may be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431; or Hundred Nights Inc., 17 Lamson St., Keene NH 03431.
Please send memories to morenhyoga@yahoo.com for us to share.