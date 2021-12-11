Edward E. “Ed” Matson Jr., a native of Troy and a longtime resident of Surry, died comfortably at his home on Nov. 28, 2021, with the love of family, friends and a lifetime of shared memories.
He was born at Elliot Community Hospital, Keene, on Nov. 23, 1946, to Yvonne (Rouleau) and Edward E. Matson Sr. He graduated from Monadnock Regional High School while working as an apprentice machinist at Markem Corp. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served as Electricians Mate and Petty Officer aboard the USS Saratoga until discharged in 1969. As a Master Electrician of the State of New Hampshire, he held positions at local companies including Kingsbury, Bard, Harold Johnson Electric, Troy Mills and Cheshire Hospital. Ed continued his career as an Electrical Plant Mechanic at Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power and retired as the Building Services Supervisor for corporate facilities as an employee of Entergy Corp. in 2009.
He was a devoted member of the Daley Whipple VFW in Keene, and enjoyed hunting, golfing and leisure times with friends. He took much pride in his home and sharing laughs with his family.
Ed is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pamela A. (Zielonko) Matson; his brother, Timothy Matson Sr., his wife, Diane, and nephew, Timothy Matson Jr.; his daughters, Heather Fish and Kara Matson; his son, Edward E. Matson III; his grandsons, Arnold Fish III, Justin Fish, Chandler Matson and Jax Castor; his granddaughters, Marlena Matson, Hailey Trudelle and Nevaeh Trudelle; and many dear relatives and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a Celebration of Life service with a Liturgy of the Word will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be sent to Ruck-Up Inc., 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
