Edward C. Sawin of Athol, Mass., died on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Quabbin Valley Health Center in Athol, Mass., after a short illness.
Edward was born on July 1, 1941, in Keene, son of the late Percival and Pauline (Talbot) Sawin.
He was raised briefly in Winchester, later moving to the Athol and Orange, Mass., area, where he spent the rest of his life.
Edward believed in contributing to his community and giving generously of his time, and especially helping those in need. Edward was involved many years with the Athol Housing Authority, serving many years as president of the Lakeside Complex. He was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan.
One of his greatest passions was playing “Minecraft” with many, all over the U.S., almost on a daily basis.
Edward is survived by his brother, Carlton P. Sawin, of Edgewater, Fla.; his sister, Nancy (Leslie) Michaud, of Sweden, Maine; and his sister, Margaret K. McCormack, of Peterborough; along with several nieces and nephews. Also, there are two young people who always have called him “Grampa.” They are Dylan Powers and his sister, Brianna.
He will be greatly missed by them and many others who he considered extended family.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services. Burial will be in the family lot in Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol, Mass.
Anyone wishing to honor his memory should please consider making a gift to a local charity.
To share a memory or offer Edward’s family a condolence, please visit his permanent online memorial page at www.cournoyerfh.com.
