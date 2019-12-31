Edward A. Perra
Edward A. Perra passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, at his home in Edgewater, Fla., following a brief illness, with his daughter by his side.
He was born in Newport on April 2, 1938, the son of Andrew G. Perra and Viola (Eurbin) Perra. He worked at MPB in Keene for a number of years. He worked at several body shops before opening and owning his own body shop at his home in Gilsum. After moving to Florida 15 years ago, he continued to do body-shop work and loved working on classic cars. He loved to bowl and traveled with the league. He continued to bowl after moving to Florida. He also loved the ocean and fishing.
He is survived by: his daughter, Dawn, and her husband, Gene Bunker, of Edgewater, Fla.; his sons: David Perra of Walpole; and Scott Perra and his wife, Tammy, of Keene; four grandchildren: Chris Emerson of Marlborough; Nicholas Perra and his wife, Alicia, of Sullivan; Amber Emerson of Marlborough; and Nicole Perra of Keene; a great-grandson, Matther Hudson, of Troy; a brother, Andrew Perra, of North Swanzey; sisters: Betty Kirby of Orange City, Fla.; Shirley Osborne of Northfield, Vt.; and Barbara Wood of Frostproof, Fla.
He will be buried with his parents at Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, Vt. in the spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.