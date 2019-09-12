Edward A. Kingsbury Sr. and Mary K. Kingsbury
Edward “Ed” Kingsbury Sr. passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, shortly after his wife, Mary Kathleen “Kay” Kingsbury, had passed away on July 25, 2019, at their winter home in Marco Island, Fla.
Both lifetime residents of Keene, Ed was born March 9, 1929, to Vera (Twitchell) and Arthur Kingsbury of Keene, and Kay was born June 12, 1931, in Stoddard to Pheroba (Mountford) and Harry Wilson. Ed and Kay met at school, Ed “Class of 1947” and Kay “Class of 1949.” In the summer of 1949, they chose to celebrate their love to one another by getting married. The two remained married throughout their full lifetimes until each of their passing, Kay at age 88 and Ed at age 90.
In their early 20s, Kay and Ed welcomed their three children to their family. While the children were young, Kay stayed home to raise the kids and Ed worked as plant manager for Mackenzie Dairy. When it came time for a change in career, Ed took great pride in having taken the Dale Carnegie Course for Success where he learned valuable life skills that helped him further his career in business. In 1959, Ed became the first State Farm insurance agent in the state of New Hampshire. Ed’s hard work with Kay by his side helped him grow a successful insurance agency, which they maintained for 35 years on West Street in Keene where it still operates today with their son Edward A. Kingsbury Jr. as the current agent.
Kay and Ed made a valuable team together earning many prestigious awards over the years for their hard work and perseverance, but also taking time out to enjoy their lives together by vacationing in different countries and locations around the world. One such trip brought them to Marco Island, Fla., which led them to fall in love with the area and became the place they established their second home. In Florida, they enjoyed spending quality time with family during visits, long walks on the beach and catching the beautiful sunsets along the Gulf coast nightly. This little slice of heaven was where they found peace to live out the last of their days together. During their lives, both Ed and Kay were active members in the Keene community, involving themselves in the United Church of Christ where Ed was a deacon, the Keene Country Club as members, Keene Lions Club where Ed was a member and Kay helped out with the annual performances, 4-H, and N.H. Farm Bureau as members. They both loved to garden, Kay prided herself on her beautiful flower gardens, and together they grew and maintained a large vegetable garden each year. Ed proudly gave vegetables from their garden to friends, clients, the community kitchen and even offered them free to passersby at a stand next to their home every year.
They loved being outdoors, participating frequently in their favorite pastime, golf, together. Ed also enjoyed working around the home and office caring for his lawns, gardens and prepping firewood for his wood stove each season.
Ed and Kay are survived by their sons, Edward Jr. and wife, Gayle, of Keene, James and wife, Sylvia, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y.; daughter, Deborah Melnikoff and partner, Thomas Kling, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Ed’s brother, Charles and wife, Kay. In addition, they leave behind eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Kay was predeceased by her siblings, Victoria, Francis, Abigail and Henry; and Ed by his sister, Ellen.
Services for Ed and Kay will be at a privately held family event this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.