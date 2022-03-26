Edna Frances Welch

Edna Frances (Hopkins) Welch, 83 years, of Keene, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2022, with her loving husband, her daughter and her husband, Thomas H. Olsen, and her long-time caregivers present at her bedside.
Edna was born on Sept. 1 1938, in Keene to the late Carl William Hopkins and Mildred Emma (Dillant) Hopkins. Edna was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School in 1956 with honors. During her high school years Edna was active in the school band and played the team sports of basketball and field hockey.
Edna was a good artist. Several of her oil and watercolor works of art have survived from her school years and are hanging on the walls of her Gilsum home. Edna continued her education at the University of New Hampshire in Durham and graduated in 1961 with honors.
Edna married Walter William Welch III in Durham in 1958, where they purchased a home on Durham Point Road. Leslie Frances Welch, their daughter, was born in Dover in 1959. In January 1961, Edna received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of New Hampshire with honors.
In February 1961, Edna’s husband was called to active duty in the U.S. Army for a 30-year career. As a military wife, Edna traveled with her husband and daughter in many assignments in the United States and Europe. This provided her the opportunity to travel extensively in Germany, where she and her daughter lived for many years. She also was able to adventure in many other countries such as Austria, Switzerland, England, Greece, Belgium, Netherlands, France, East Germany, Italy, Monaco, Cyprus, Ireland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Edna had very detailed travel plans for the family vacation escapes, so we doubt that we missed anything important wherever we went.
Edna and Leslie were also stationed at many military bases with her husband on different assignments in the United States. On one assignment, to Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania, Edna was able to continue her education at Shippensburg State College, Shippensburg, Pa. In 1966 and 1967, Edna completed certification as a teacher, and received a bachelor of science in library science. With these accreditations, Edna found employment as a school teacher and librarian at city schools located around military bases.
In 1984, Edna’s husband worked for the Department of Defense’s Defense Contract Management Agency. From this time forward, Edna remained in New Hampshire. At last, Edna had returned home to Cheshire County to stay. For the next 40 years, Edna and her family would enjoy a new life on family land in Keene, Marlow, Gilsum and Stoddard.
During her life, Edna enjoyed hunting, fishing native brook trout, cross country skiing, downhill skiing — especially at the Zugspitze in Germany, snow-shoeing, hiking, gardening of in-ground and above-ground vegetables and flowers, especially daffodils and day lilys, reading, shooting, tree farming, horse racing — especially at the Saratoga, N.Y., race, track and race course, Iditarod dog racing, museums, live theatre — especially Broadway, symphony orchestra, swimming, canoeing the Connecticut river, Island Pond and Long Pond in Stoddard, New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
But, above all else, Edna loved climbing and hiking. Edna was a hiking and climbing enthusiast. She climbed all of the New England Highest Mountains. She climbed all the New Hampshire 4,000-footers, and was awarded the patch of the AMC 4,000-Footer Club. Edna climbed Mt. Washington and Mt. Monadnock yearly for many decades. She made the Presidential traverse many times, even sometimes with her husband. She climbed in many locations of the White Mountain NationalForest, The Appalachian Trail, parts of Bishop Asbury Trails from New England to South Carolina, the Continental Divide Trail, the Great Smoky National Park including Mt. Le Conte, the Shenandoah National Park, the Arcadia National Park, including Mt. Cadillac, the highest point on the entire east coast of the United States, Baxter State Park, including Mt. Katahdin, the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon National Park, and the Rocky Mountains’ Pikes Peak.
She also climbed and hiked extensively in Europe. Her favorite climb, top to bottom in Europe was the Zugspitze, Germany, of 9,718 feet. She climbed this mountain several times to different elevations over many years. Other mountains in Europe she visited and did climbing on were the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Mt. Krimml, Austria, and Mt. Olympus, Greece.
In addition to climbing, Edna liked to travel on the rivers and canals of Europe to visit many historic cities and sites. She also cruised the Aegean Sea from Athens to several Greek Islands, including Rhodes and Crete, and many cruises on of the large rivers in Europe, such as the Rhine River running south to north through six countries, the Main River, the Danube River, Elbe River, Seine River, Rhone River and many canals, particularly in the Netherlands and Italy.
Edna’s favorite place, other than the mountains, was her Stoddard home that has a very large acreage backyard of contiguous land located in Stoddard, Marlow and Gilsum. Here, she especially enjoyed the outside activities of hiking, fishing, tree farming, gardening, reading and relaxing. She also enjoyed the labor of love, restoring the Joslin Cemetery in Stoddard, which took almost 50 years. This cemetery has the graves of the soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War of 1776 and the War of 1812, and their families. Here, she was constantly reminded of her two uncles, Thomas and Byron Dillant, both pilots in the U.S. Army Air Force during World War II, who both died in crashes while piloting their military aircraft. They are buried in the Marlow Cemetery. The Dillant-Hopkins Airport is named in honor of her Uncle Thomas Dillant’s death.
Edna loved all wildlife. She was always protective of all wildlife that lived on her large acreage of land. There are many frogs, snakes, turtles, lizards, fish, birds, fishercat, raccoon, squirrels, coyote, bobcat, fox, rabbits, bear, deer, moose and other animals on her property that are welcome to live freely and undisturbed. Edna also loved her many pets that she had over her lifetime. She had many cats and dogs. Her favorite dog was a wire-haired terrier named Barnaby, and her favorite cat was a Manx named Toby. All her cats and dogs are buried behind the Stoddard home.
After Edna’s stroke in 2019, she became extremely limited in her movement and short-term memory. However, she maintained a good long-term memory for almost two years. She worked hard to regain her lost abilities, but was very reliant on home healthcare workers which allowed her to enjoy a very high quality of life for over three years at home.
Edna is survived by her husband of 64 years, Walter William Welch III; her daughter, Leslie Frances Welch, and her husband, Thomas Olsen, of Dover, Pa., her granddaughter, Amadis Vivas Welch, of Daly City, Calif.; her brother, Fred W. Hopkins, and his wife, Ann (Rucker) Hopkins, of Beacon Falls, Conn.; her sisters-in-law, Walda W. Welch of Rensselaer, N.Y., and Gail Wendy Bryant of Durango, Colo.; and her brother-in-law, Wade M. Welch, and his wife, Jane (Faxon) Welch, of Winchester, Mass. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Many thanks are given to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, Keene, and Keene Healthcare, Hospice and Community Service, especially Lana Moore. Special thanks to healthcare workers Ella Grant and Sky Fletcher, who gave Edna the highest possible quality of life and personal care in her home for nearly three years after her most devastating stroke; Andi Johnson and Kathy Lulek, who have been helping for the past few months; and others.
In memory of Edna F. Welch, the family requests that donations be made to The Appalachian Mountain Four Thousand Footer Club, P.O. Box 444, Exeter NH 03833-0444. A family funeral service will be held at the Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene. A celebration of Edna’s life will be held in the summer at the Spofford Village Cemetery, 16 High St., Spofford, with burial immediately following. All will be welcome. A gathering will take place at the Pub Restaurant, 131 Winchester St., Keene, immediately following the ceremonies. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Fletcher FuneralHome.com and P.O. Box 24, Gilsum, NH 03448.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.