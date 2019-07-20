Edna E. Wunsch
Edna Edith Wunsch, 86, a former resident of Hinsdale for 46 years (Indian Acres), went to be with her Lord and Savior late Wednesday night, July 17, 2019, at Vernon (Vt.) Green Nursing Home. She passed away peacefully following a period of declining health just a short time before her birthday.
Edna was born in West Townshend, Vt., on July 18, 1932, the daughter of Robert J.J. and Wanda (Johnson) Johnson. She was raised and educated in Brattleboro, where she attended local schools.
She prided herself on being a devoted homemaker but did work at several area companies throughout the years that included the former Future Biotics Company in Brattleboro, Tempstat Corporation of Hinsdale and at Walmart, where she was employed in the ladies’ department.
Steadfast in her lifelong walk of faith, she was a member of the North Hinsdale Community Church, where she served as a deaconess. Additionally, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Brattleboro Post 5.
Edna will be remembered for her humility, kindness, generosity and spirit of friendship. She always put others before herself. Her life centered around God and her family.
Of her pastimes and interests, she enjoyed gardening, bird watching and completing crossword puzzles. She was also an avid reader, always having a book in her hand.
On March 14, 1953, at Westminster West Congregational Church, she was married to Edward F. Wunsch. Her faithful and devoted husband of 65 years predeceased her on Aug. 9, 2018.
Survivors include one daughter, Paula Howe and her husband, Stephen, of Hinsdale; two sons, Theodore “Ted” Wunsch and wife, Kelly, of Vernon, Vt., and Edward Wunsch and partner, Marcia, of Claremont; one brother, Robert J.J. Johnson Jr. of Hinsdale; a half-brother, Richard Johnson of Williamsville, Vt.; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. Additionally, she leaves several nieces and a host of friends.
Edna was predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Wunsch; a grandson, Jacob Wunsch; and a half-sister, Shirley Martin.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be conducted Thursday, July 25, at 11 a.m. at the Vernon Advent Christian Church with Pastor Bruce Burks and Pastor Michael McKosker of North Hinsdale Community Church officiating. A reception will follow the services to be held at the church.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband and daughter in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to North Hinsdale Community Church, 105 Meeting House Road, Hinsdale, N.H. 03451, or to Windham County Humane Society, P.O. Box 397, Brattleboro, Vt. 05302.
To sign an online register book with messages of e-condolence to the family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
