Edmund L. Henault, 85, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of his family at his home in Peterborough on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Ed was born on Feb. 19, 1937, to Edmund L. Henault and Helen E. (L’Esperance) Henault of Fitchburg, Mass. He grew up in Fitchburg and Lunenburg, Mass., attending Saint Bernard’s High School and working in his father’s ESSO gas station throughout high school.
At the end of senior year, he, Bud Fortin and Harry Downes walked uptown and joined the U.S. Navy in 1955. He received a Fleet Appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis and graduated in 1961. Three days later he married his sweetheart, Muriel A. McGinley. While serving on the USS Vogelgesang DD862, USS Charles H. Roan DD853 and USS McCaffrey DD860 he engaged in the challenge of antisubmarine warfare. When in port he enjoyed a less strenuous time at the Officers Club.
After starting a family with Muriel and finishing his military service, Ed returned to school to receive an MBA from Babson College while working for Polaroid in manufacturing and human resources. He relocated to Peterborough after he became the plant manager for Millipore in Jaffrey. He went on to serve as the Vice President of Human Resources at Waters Chromatography Division. Later he transitioned his experience into a successful consulting career — OSI Pharmaceuticals was one of his favorites.
An avid fisherman, he had diverse adventures such as bone fishing in the Bahamas, pike and lake trout fishing in New Hampshire and Maine, and blue fish and striper fishing in the waters off Chatham, Mass. He was often in the company of his long-time friend, Dick Bickford, his cousin, Leo Bray, and son, Tom. He enjoyed trips to northern Canada with Dan Legere and Steve Cole. In winter, he would brave the cold to ice fish with friends.
During his retirement, he was a dedicated member of Trout Unlimited, the Peterborough Town Budget Committee and the Open Space Committee. In his work for the Open Space Committee, he was particularly proud of his part in conserving the land that would later become the Hiroshi Loop Trail.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Muriel. They enjoyed visiting the Florida Keys, taking river cruises in Europe and exploring places like the Grand Canyon. Annual trips to the beach in Maine and to ski resorts with their family were welcome traditions. He is also survived by his children: Elizabeth (Henault) Curtis, her husband, John “Jack” Curtis Jr., and their daughters, Kathryn “Kate” Curtis and Mariah Curtis; Thomas Henault and his wife Lori (DesRoches) Henault, and their daughters, Emily Henault and Margaret “Molly” Henault; and Amy Henault of New York.
Their many friends considered Ed a wonderful, funny, quick-witted, and caring man. Ed was truly beloved by all.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jellison Funeral Home, 25 Concord St., Peterborough. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church St., Peterborough. To share a memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit Ed’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
