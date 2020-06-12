Edith V. Crosby
Edith Viola (Lambert) Crosby, 92, of High Street, Alstead, passed away at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in a peaceful surrounding.
She was born in Stoddard on Nov. 7, 1927, the daughter of Edward Cecil Lambert and Ruth Caroline Jennings. Edith was a 1945 graduate of Keene High School. She grew up in Stoddard and Keene with six other siblings in her family. She worked at Troy Blanket Mills in Troy right after high school and then moved on to American Optical in Keene.
Edith married Raymond Rajala and their daughter, Judith Rajala, was born in 1946. Edith married Vernon E. Crosby in December 1957 and their daughter, Pamela Jean Crosby, was born in 1959. Edith was a wonderful mother to both of her daughters, Judith and Pamela, and she could always face difficult times with a positive, courageous outlook on life. She helped many of her neighbors, friends and family throughout her life. She loved family gatherings, holidays, dinners, birthdays, gardening and traveling. She loved to cook in general and baked wonderful desserts. She cooked for many organizations throughout the years. Together, she and her husband, Vern, refinished antique furniture for many years and did upholstering and caned chairs together. Being an expert seamstress, she did tailoring for community people as well as making braided rugs, many beautiful quilts and hundreds of pairs of knitted mittens for both young and old. She was active in the American Legion Auxiliary and the Charlestown Senior Center.
Edith is survived by her daughters: Judith Rajala Bellows and her husband, Bruce, of Alstead; and Pamela Jean Crosby and her partner, Chip, of Charlestown; five grandchildren: Heather Gendron and her husband, Randy, Melanie Marsden and her husband, Jeffrey, Barrett Bellows and his wife, Gayle, all of Alstead; Amanda Windes of Reno, Nev.; and Nathan Beach of Langdon; and nine great-grandchildren: Tyler Gendron, Sara Marsden, Tess Marsden, Owen Marsden, Anna Bellows, Willem Bellows, Faith, Lane and Emma Windes. Edith is survived by three siblings: Herbert Lambert of Keene; Olive Pickering of Keene; and Helen Cantlin of Voorhesville, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Vernon Crosby, in 2002; a sister, Emily DePina; a brother Richard; and another brother, Robert Lambert.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, the Sullivan County Nursing Home in Unity, all the doctors and nursing staff and, last but not least, to the family and friend caregivers for Edith Crosby while at home and for all of their support and encouragement.
There will be a private family graveside service at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Alstead.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon NH 03756.
