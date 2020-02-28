Edith Prentiss
Edith Prentiss, 88, recently residing at Applewood Rehabilitation Center of Winchester, died on Feb. 20, 2020, at Cheshire Medical Center, Keene after a period of declining health.
She was born on March 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Ernest and Tyyne (Jarvis) Meattey.
Edith attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School in 1948.
She married George Prentiss in Fitzwilliam, and she resided there for many years raising her family. Edith worked for many years in various locations including Sprague and Carlton in Keene, HofCo in Fitzwilliam, Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, and retiring from the Keene Senior Center in Keene.
When she wasn’t working, Edith enjoyed time spent planting flowers, feeding wild birds, sewing and knitting, to name just a few. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, Matthew and Brian. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. Edith was a longtime proud member of Jaffrey VFW Post 5613.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George Prentiss; her sons, John Meattey and Michael Prentiss; and her brother, David Meattey.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Christina and William Weston, of Rindge; her grandsons, Matthew Alejandro of Peterborough, and Brian Alejandro and his wife, Elisha, of Milford; her brother, Ernest Meattey Jr., of Hinsdale; and her sister, Marjorie Caouette, of Winchendon, Mass.; three great-grandchildren, Carter, Colby and Adriana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In accordance with Edith’s wishes, there will be no calling hours held. A funeral service will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Cournoyer Funeral Home Chapel, 33 River St., Jaffrey, with Pastor David Jadlocki officiating.
Burial will be private for the family in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Fitzwilliam, in the spring.
To share a memory or offer Edith’s family a condolence, please visit www.counoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.