Edith P. Davis
Edith P. Davis, 93, longtime resident of Milford, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the home of her son in Wilton, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Fitchburg, Mass., Oct. 24, 1925, a daughter to the late Arthur W. and Gladys (Richardson) Trow. Edith graduated from Milford High School in 1944. She had been employed as a clerk at Boulter’s Pharmacy in Milford for many years. She loved spending time with her family, listening to country music, and her Saturday night dances.
Family members include her four children, Peter Goodwin and his wife, Deborah, of Wilton, Timothy Goodwin of Milford, Donna Jean of Londonderry and Louis Cadorette of Greenfield; six grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a sister, Alma Freidricks and her husband, Henry, of Candia; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Pearl Arsenault of Farmington; and her brother, Richard Trow of Mont Vernon.
Memorial visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Smith and Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. There will be a private burial for the family at a later date.
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com. A special thanks to her caregivers Jan and Corrina; her nurse, Heather; her hospice nurse, Nancy; and to the whole Hospice team at HCS.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith’s Memory to Hospice at HCS, 45 Main St., Suite 316, Peterborough, NH 03458.
