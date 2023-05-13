Edith L. Blake

Edith L. (Wheeler) Blake, 89, of Keene, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of family after a brief period of declining health at Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester on Friday, May 5, 2023.
She was born a daughter to the late Eva (Hodgkins) and Raymond Wheeler on Aug. 27, 1933, in Keene. She was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1951.
Edith had worked at Maplewood Nursing Home for 10 years as a secretary before retiring in 2014. Prior, she had worked at 180 Court Nursing Home in Keene as a secretary for 10 years.
Edith loved nothing more than spending time with her family. If she wasn’t spending time with her family, you could find her reading a good book, putting together a puzzle or working on a knitting project. She also enjoyed taking a trip to the casino, playing bingo or spending time at the Keene Senior Center.
Ms. Blake is survived by her five children: Deborah L. Rumrill and her husband, Rod, of Fitzwilliam; Darlene A. Ardoin of Keene; Lauri J. Blake and her significant other, Mitchell Bowne, of Keene; Peter A. Blake of Keene; and Janine E. Short and her husband, P.J., of Winchester. She is also survived by her siblings, Beatrice Harris of Ohio and Caroline Driscoll of Keene; as well as seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She is predeceased by her siblings, Minnie Cailler, Lester Wheeler and Rae Ann Duquette.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
While flowers are gladly accepted, the family requests that donations be made out in Edith’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of New Hampshire Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter (alz.org).
