Edith E. Nelson

Edith E. “Edie” Nelson, of Grand Rapids, Mich., passed away on Aug. 6, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
She was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Elmhurst, Ill., to Frank and Helen (Liljegren) Petersen. She grew up in Chicago, where her father worked as a radio technician and her mother tended the home, which included two older brothers, Bill and Art, and a younger brother, Frank.
As a child in the early 1950s, she attended a children’s ministry event at Cuyler Covenant Church in her neighborhood, where she committed her life to Christ after trusting Him as her Savior. The church family at Cuyler Covenant became a constant source of comfort for her after losing her mother at age 14.
Upon graduating from Lakeview High School in Chicago, she worked as a secretary at Covenant Headquarters, the office of the Evangelical Covenant Church. It was there she met Richard Nelson, a seminary student who had come into the office to purchase his books. They were married shortly after on Sept. 7, 1963. Together, they served churches in Butte, Mont., Hector, Minn., and Orange, Mass., from 1963 to 1982 while raising four children of their own — Kristin, Tim, Mark and Amy.
Her gift was working with infants and young children, and she found joy in serving in the church’s nursery, preschool class and after-school Good News Club. Her love of children led her to open her home as a daycare for several years as well.
In 1982, the family moved to Keene, where Richard began work as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for the State of New Hampshire. After raising her children, she worked for 10 years as a secretary for the Department of Vocational Rehabilitation in Keene. She and Richard also served at Monadnock Covenant Church in Keene as the nursery and toddler leaders, making children and their parents feel welcome and loved.
Edie loved spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them songs and playing with them. She and Richard found joy in choosing the perfect birthday or Christmas gift for each grandchild.
Edie leaves behind her daughter, Kristin Karlson (Erik), her son, Tim Nelson (Sally), her son, Mark Nelson (Corrie), and her daughter, Amy Almer (Erik); as well as her 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Arthur and Frank Petersen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Edie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Richard Nelson; and her brother, William Petersen.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edie Nelson’s name may be made to Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene 03431.