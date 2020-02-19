Edith Brooks Russell
Edith Brooks Russell, 90, of Surry, passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, following a period of declining health.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1929 in Fort Fairfield, Maine, the daughter of the late Joseph and Hattie (Ames) Emery.
On April 5, 1952, Edith married Rev. Stanley E. Brooks Jr. As the wife of a Pastor, she traveled and relocated with him several times, wherever their calling took them. She was a woman of great faith and was devoted to her Church. She assisted in organizing fellowship dinners, teaching Sunday school, caring for the children in the Church’s nursery, and being involved in various youth groups and camps.
Edith earned her nursing degree and had been employed at The Thompson House in Brattleboro, Maplewood Nursing Home and Sebasticook Healthcare, from which she retired.
Referred to as the “anchor” of her family, Edith was always busy doing something to be of service to others. She was a strong woman who would always do everything within her ability to help those in need. She enjoyed tending to her vegetable gardens and living the farm life, sunup to sundown.
Edith leaves behind her children, Keith Brooks and his wife, Tamra, and David Brooks and his wife, Jodi, of Surry; her daughter-in-law: Betty Brooks of Newport, Maine; her stepdaughter, Jane Stanford and her husband, Mark, of Bangor, Maine; her stepdaughter-in-law, Judy Russell of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Stanley Brooks Jr; her second husband, Fred Russell; a son, Stanley Brooks III; a stepson, Joseph Russell; and eight siblings.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will take place in the spring at Friedsam Cemetery in Chesterfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edith’s name can be donated to the Keene Nazarene Church Building Fund, 55 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431 (www.Nazarene.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.