Edgar C. Rogers Jr., 79, of Keene passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, with family by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Rosemary (Bemis) Rogers; his children: Michelle Bourassa and her partner, Chris Beauregard, of Keene; Todd Rogers of Keene; Darlene and her husband, Ken Bisson, of Walpole; and Sherry Rogers and her partner, Steve Snow, of Keene; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Hart, of Florida; and several nephews. He is preceded by his parents, Edgar C Rogers Sr. and Eva Rogers; his sister, Gardinia Hart; his son, Edward (Eddie) Rogers; and his grandson, Brian Rockwell.
No services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Court Street in Keene.
