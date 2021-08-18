Edgar C. Rogers Jr.

Edgar C. Rogers Jr., 79, of Keene passed away on Aug. 8, 2021, with family by his side.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Rosemary (Bemis) Rogers; his children: Michelle Bourassa and her partner, Chris Beauregard, of Keene; Todd Rogers of Keene; Darlene and her husband, Ken Bisson, of Walpole; and Sherry Rogers and her partner, Steve Snow, of Keene; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his sister, Joan Hart, of Florida; and several nephews. He is preceded by his parents, Edgar C Rogers Sr. and Eva Rogers; his sister, Gardinia Hart; his son, Edward (Eddie) Rogers; and his grandson, Brian Rockwell.

No services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the American Legion on Court Street in Keene.