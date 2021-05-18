Earle F. Nolan, 84, a longtime resident of Marlborough, and formerly of Swanzey and Winchester, died on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully after a brief period of declining health.
Earle was born the son of the late Mary (Stevens) and Charles Nolan on Feb. 3, 1935, in Winchester. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1953.
Earle served his country in the U.S. Navy. He took great pride in his military service. He loved to share stories of a trip with the Navy to Iceland.
On May 19, 2001, he exchanged vows with Harriet E. Crosby. They were married in a simple service in Swanzey with close family and friends in attendance.
Earle was employed by the Boise Cascade Co. in Brattleboro for 30 years as a machinist. He retired to enjoy his golden years with his wife. They enjoyed road trips, visiting yard sales and playing cards.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to fish, hunt and ride motorcycles. Time was spent tinkering around the house and working on cars. Earle was known for his loud voice and tall stature but he was a kind and gentle soul who would help anyone in need. Earle was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He took great pride in his family.
Mr. Nolan is survived by his wife, Harriet Nolan; two children: Bryon Etheridge and his wife, Kathleen, of Winchester; and Becky Etheridge of Winchester; his children from a combined marriage: Sue Patnode and her husband, David, of Nantucket, Mass.; Debra Snelling of Keene; Karen Williams of St. Cloud, Fla.; and Pamela Snelling and her husband, Eric, of Marlborough; and a sister, Edith Smith, of Hinsdale. In addition, he is survived by many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Earle is predeceased by his siblings: Jack Nolan, Herbie Nolan, Kenneth Ripley, Dot Gagnon, Joe Nolan, Mary Jones and Chet Nolan.
In keeping with Earle’s wishes there will be no calling hours. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Westport Village Cemetery, Westport Road, Swanzey. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Earle F. Nolan to: Maplewood Nursing Home, Activities Department, 201 River Rd. Westmoreland, NH. 03467. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St. Swanzey, NH. 03446. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
