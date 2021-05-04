Earl Raymond Bemis passed away on April 27, 2021, after a long illness.
Earl was born May 23, 1937, in Jaffrey, where he graduated from Conant High School, married Jane (Marrotte) and lovingly raised their four children.
Earl retired from WW Cross/DD Bean, where he worked as a tack maker. Upon retirement, he and Jane moved to Maine and have resided in Beaver Cove, Maine, for the last 20 years.
Earl had a great love of the outdoors and was an excellent hunter and fisherman. In his younger years Earl worked for the N.H. State Parks, especially Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey. Earl shared this love of the outdoors with his family through camping, boating and many other outdoor sports.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Evelena Bemis; his brothers, Carter and Ronald Bemis; his son, William C. Bemis; and his granddaughter, Jennifer Sherrick.
Earl is survived by, and will be lovingly missed by, his wife of 64 years, Jane; his daughters: Theresa Eycleshymer and her husband, David; Christella Carey and her husband, James; and Judith Madden and her husband, Michael; as well as nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In honor of his request, the family is gathering to have a private memorial service in Jaffrey at an undetermined date.
