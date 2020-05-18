Earl F. Hammond Jr.
Earl F. Hammond Jr., 69, a longtime resident of Richmond, passed away peacefully at his home in Richmond on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, following a brief illness.
His parents, Gertrude (Hill) and Earl F. Hammond Sr., welcomed their son into the world on Feb. 12, 1951, in New London, Conn. Earl grew up in Winchester and was a graduate of Thayer High School in Winchester.
Earl was a hard worker and known as a “jack-of-all-trades,” always willing to tackle any project or “tinker” with anything. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Hammond, and his wife, Nichole, of Winchester; his grandchildren: Russell Gilbert, Kaylee Hammond and Caiden Hammond; a great-grandson, Colt Reagan Gilbert; several children who considered him as their grandfather; his brothers: Romie Hammond of Keene; James Hooper of Florida; and Dave Hooper of Winchester; a sister, Gloria Marrotte, of Rindge; and several nieces and nephews. A brother, Mike Hammond, and a sister, Elaine Ross, predeceased him.
Graveside services in the Evergreen Cemetery in Winchester will be private.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.