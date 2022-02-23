Earl Elwin Freyenhagen, 78, of Bernardston, Mass., died Monday, Feb. 20, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Greenfield, Mass., on March 21, 1943, the son of Everett and Eleanor (Williams) Freyenhagen. Earl was educated in Bernardston schools and was a graduate of Pioneer Valley Regional School.
He was a hardworking man. He started his strict work ethic at 16 years old logging with his father the old fashioned way, loading logs with a Peavoy, and also for Gene Arthur Ford and Dillon Chevrolet before he was 20 years old. He drove trucks and operated heavy equipment for Mackin Oil and Construction Companies prior to joining the Local 98 IUOE in 1970. He was an operating engineer for almost 35 years for Warner Brothers in Sunderland, Mass., before retiring in 2005. He ran his own business, “Earl’s Excavating,” on weekends from 1987 to 1993.
In his younger days he was involved with stock car racing, bowling and square dancing. His lifelong passion was working with his chain saw, cutting trees and splitting the wood to provide heat for his home. He loved watching his grandsons play sports and was in his glory working the chains at their football games, both at Pioneer Valley Regional School and Franklin Tech School.
He leaves his wife of 59 years, Gloria (Dunn); and his daughters: Arlinda Letourneau and her husband, Jack; and Wanda Llewelyn and her husband, Bill. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tim Letourneau and his wife, Chrissy; Matt Llewelyn and his wife, Olivia; and Brian Llewelyn and his wife, Bree; and his great-grandchildren: Evie, Haylee and Chole Letourneau, and Brooks, Nyla, Mia and Malcolm Llewelyn; his brother, Edward Freyenhagen, and his wife, Betty; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Ernest Freyenhagen.
The family would like to thank Hospice for the care and compassion they gave Earl during this difficult time.
There will be a graveside service in the spring in Center Cemetery, Bernardston, Mass., at a time to be announced.
Donations in his memory may be made to: Pioneer Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 329 Conway St., Suite 2, Greenfield MA 01301.
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.kidderfuneralhome.com.
