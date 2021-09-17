E. Harlan King Jr.

E. Harlan “Hal” King Jr., 83, passed away peacefully at home, his wife and daughters by his side, on Sept. 12, 2021.
Hal was born Feb. 27, 1938, to the late Edwin H. “Ned” King Sr. and Lucille Cowan King. Hal graduated from Melrose High School, spent a year at Vermont Academy, earned his bachelor of arts from St. Lawrence University, and his master of education from State College at Boston.
Hal spent time teaching in Walpole, Mass., where he met the love of his life, Janet, the Air Force School in Germany, and returned to Walpole before becoming a principal in Holderness. In 1974, Hal moved to Keene, where he was the well-respected principal at Jonathan Daniels School until he retired in 1998. Hal was awarded National Distinguished Principal for the State of New Hampshire in 1991 in recognition of his leadership to assure quality education for children during their early years in school.
Hal was an avid hockey player, a passion he passed on to his grandsons. Hal was fascinated by genealogy and spent countless hours researching his family tree, including road trips from Maine to Arkansas and points in between. He loved to sail as much as possible, which was made easier after retiring to the Cape. Hal also filled his days playing tennis, volunteering for the Bourne Council on Aging, lobstering with friends and sipping wine with Janet. He was a member of North Falmouth Congregational Church, where he enjoyed serving on the outreach committee. Throughout his life, Hal never lost his sense of humor.
Hal is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Janet; his daughters and their husbands, Cindy and Dave, Emily and Tom; and his grandchildren, John, Sarah, Caitlyn and Dougie. He also leaves behind many dear nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bourne Council on Aging, 239 Main St., Buzzards Bay MA 02532; or North Falmouth Congregational Church, 155 Old Main Road, North Falmouth MA 02556. An outdoor memorial service will be held at North Falmouth Congregational Church on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. For an online guestbook and obituary, please visit www.chapmanfuneral.com.
