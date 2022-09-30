Dwight “Bubba” Davis passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich N.Y., after an ongoing battle with illness.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Martina Davis of Norwich, N.Y.; his son, Benjamin Davis of Manchester; his daughter, Rebecca Sylvia of Keene; his brother, Dwain Davis of Jaffrey; and his first wife, Linnea Davis, of Keene. His parents, Sandra and “Bill” Davis of Fitzwilliam passed earlier.
Dwight graduated from Dublin Christian Academy and then attended tech school to begin working in the fuel oil business, beginning with his father’s business, Bill’s Oil of Fitzwilliam.
He proudly served as a firefighter and EMT for Meadowood and Fitzwilliam departments.
Dwight was also a lifelong race fan whose wardrobe was filled with racing apparel. He always enjoyed it when his clothing sparked conversation, even with complete strangers. This grew out of his family owning Monadnock Speedway in Winchester during the early ’80s.
He and his wife also managed Hampshire House in Keene for just over 10 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dwight’s memory can be sent to Dirt Motorsports Hall of Fame and Museum, 1 Speedway Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166.
A celebration of life will occur in the spring or early summer in Keene.