Dwight A. Whitcomb
Dwight A. Whitcomb, 73, of Rindge, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Jaffrey after a long illness.
Dwight was born on Oct. 15, 1945, in Peterborough, son of the late Harry and Adelia (Fassett) Whitcomb. He was raised and educated in Jaffrey before serving honorably in the U.S. Army in Korea and Vietnam. Upon returning home, he married Tanis Champney and together they made Rindge their home.
Dwight owned and operated D.A. Whitcomb & Son and later DOTCOM Plus, but his true passion in life was his desire to help his fellow veterans in need. He had served as the service officer at the John Humiston American Legion Post 11 in Jaffrey from 2002 to 2016, where he developed programs to help veterans make it to their appointments at the VA hospitals in White River Junction, Manchester and Boston. He was also a founder of the Rindge Veterans Association and was instrumental in creating the Veterans Memorial Park in the center of Rindge. He helped many other veterans navigate through the difficult online medical care sections. He was recognized for his efforts by the State of New Hampshire in 2017 when he was awarded the Legionnaire of the Year award. In 2015, he received the Rindge Citizen of the Year Award.
Dwight enjoyed watching NASCAR and the Red Sox, as well as hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with all of his grandchildren.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Tanis Whitcomb of Rindge; his children, Darlene Robichaud and her companion, Paul Hodgman, of Rindge, Ed Whitcomb and his companion, Kelley Price, of Ashburnham, Mass., Anna Monteverde and her husband, Ryan, of Rindge; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his brother, Russell Whitcomb of Barnstead; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Family and friends will honor and remember Dwight’s life by gathering for calling hours at the Cournoyer Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 33 River St., Route 202 in Jaffrey on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m.
A graveside service followed by military honors will be conducted at Hillside Cemetery on Goddard Road in Rindge on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to either the John Humiston American Legion Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey, NH 03452, or to the Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 20 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Dwight’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
